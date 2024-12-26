Azerbaijan Houses abroad set up memorial corners for AZAL plane crash victims (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Memorial corners have been set up in the Azerbaijan Houses abroad to honor the memory of those who perished in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny, a source in the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the source, Azerbaijanis living in Austria, Finland, Spain, Canada, Hungary, Greece, and other countries are visiting the mentioned houses, laying flowers at the memorial corners, lighting candles to pay tribute to the victims, and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured survivors.

The tragedy occurred on December 25, when an Embraer 190 plane operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer 190 was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

In the aftermath of the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, eight are from Russia, and three are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are being treated in intensive care, 13 in the trauma ward, two in the neurosurgery ward, and one in the surgical ward. They are under the care of experienced doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as specialists sent from Azerbaijan and Russia. All patients have received prompt and specialized medical and psychological support.

The crash claimed the lives of both pilots and a flight attendant. Two other crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel