UAE President expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has expressed condolences to President Ilham Aliyev over the deaths and injuries caused by the crash of a passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President.

It is with deep sorrow and grief that we have received the news of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in the Republic of Kazakhstan, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries.

In light of this tremendous loss, we extend our heartfelt condolences to you and wish a swift recovery to those injured," the letter reads.