Kyrgyzstan appoints new ambassador to US (PHOTO)

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 26. The President of Kyrgyzstan has appointed a new ambassador to the United States, Trend reports via the press service of the President's office.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, signed a decree appointing Aibek Moldogaziev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States of America," the statement from the president's office reads.

Aibek Moldogaziev had previously served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan since February 2022. From August 2017, he worked as a counselor and envoy at the Kyrgyz Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, and since February 2021, he has headed the Legal Department of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

