Society Materials 26 December 2024
AZAL to provide financial assistance to victims and families of Aktau crash
Photo: Kazakhstan Ministry of Emergency Situations

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will be providing compensation to the victims and families of those who lost their lives in Aktau plane crash, Trend reports.

Following the decision of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), each passenger who was injured in the December 25, 2024 crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft, which was operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny and crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, will receive compensation of 20,000 manat ($11,764). The families of those who lost their lives in the crash will receive 40,000 manat ($23,529).

Additionally, all passengers will receive insurance compensation in accordance with Azerbaijani law and international best practices.

As a reminder, on December 25, the AZAL-owned Embraer 190 aircraft, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

There were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

Following the crash, 27 people were hospitalized, including 15 citizens of Azerbaijan, 8 from the Russian Federation, and 3 from the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person remains unidentified.

Both pilots and the flight attendant tragically lost their lives, while two crew members survived.

December 26 was declared a national day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

