SCO Secretary General expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming has sent a letter of condolences to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the crash of an AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) plane near Aktau, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

I was deeply shocked to hear the news of the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane on the territory of Kazakhstan, resulting in casualties among both passengers and crew members.

I extend my deepest condolences to you and the families of the deceased and wish a swift recovery to all the injured," the letter reads.