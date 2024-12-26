Deputy FM of Kyrgyzstan expresses condolences over jet crash near Kazakhstan's Aktau

BİSHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 26. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Moldogaziev expressed condolences on behalf of himself and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan to the families and relatives of the victims of the crash of AZAL airplane near Aktau, Trend reports.

The Deputy Minister visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and made a note in the book of condolences opened due to the loss of life as a result of the crash of the passenger airplane. He conveyed words of sympathy and wished all the victims a speedy recovery.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 - of the Russian Federation, and 3 - of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 - in the traumatology department, 2 - in the neurosurgery department, and 1 - in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.