Iran's North Khorasan Province to be linked to country's railroad network - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. North Khorasan Province, located in the northeast of Iran, will join the country's railroad network with the commissioning of the Jovein-Esfarayen railroad line, the Deputy Director of the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC), Abbas Khatibi told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, this railroad line will be put into operation within the next 18 months. Naturally, the provision of necessary funds will play a key role in this issue.

Khatibi noted that works on the 58-km railway line are ongoing and funds are planned to be allocated for the construction of the railroad line within the framework of the visit of Minister of Railways and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh to North Khorasan.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Jovein-Esfarayen railroad line started in 2011.

To note, Iranian President Masoud Pezheshkian visited the Northern Khorasan Province on December 25 with a delegation of ministers. Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hand over the facilities of many projects.

