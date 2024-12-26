Medical assessments conducted for those affected by Aktau plane accident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The health conditions of those injured in the plane crash are currently being evaluated, Vugar Gurbanov, Executive Director of the Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units, told journalists during his visit to “Yeni Klinika”, Trend reports.

He stated that the injured are being transported to “Yeni Klinika” medical center.

“The evacuation of our citizens injured in the plane crash from Aktau has begun. Some of the injured have already been transferred to “Yeni Klinika”, where their conditions are being assessed. Additional tests and examinations are being carried out. The patients have been admitted to inpatient care wards. Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, all examinations and treatments are being provided in our medical facility free of charge. Our main goal is to ensure the quick recovery of those injured in the crash,” said Gurbanov.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed three kilometers from Aktau Airport.

There were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members. Following the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, 8 are Russian nationals, and 3 are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual has yet to be determined.

Both pilots and one flight attendant lost their lives in the crash, while two other crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a national day of mourning in Azerbaijan.