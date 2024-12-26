Azerbaijani political parties issue joint statement over plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. In response to the tragic crash of an AZAL passenger plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan’s political parties issued a joint statement expressing their sorrow and solidarity with the victims' families, Trend reports.

“The tragic news of the December 25, 2024, crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane traveling from Baku to Grozny has deeply saddened the entire Azerbaijani nation.

In response, President Ilham Aliyev cut short his visit to the Russian Federation, urgently returning to Azerbaijan to lead an operational meeting regarding the crash. Following his orders, a state commission was established to investigate the causes of the incident, provide assistance to the families of the victims, and address matters related to injured foreign citizens. A national day of mourning has been declared in the country.

We believe that the responsible authorities will swiftly analyze the consequences of this tragedy, provide the public with detailed information, and offer necessary state assistance to those affected.

The political parties that signed the statement expressed their deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

In these difficult times, we stand united with our people and the state, and we condemn any attempts to politicize this tragic event. We call for solidarity among all our citizens and Azerbaijanis around the world.

May the Almighty protect our people from troubles!

1. New Azerbaijan Party

2. Civil Solidarity Party (CSP) - Sabir Rustamkhanli

3. Ana Veten Party - Fazail Agamali

4. All-Azerbaijani Popular Front Party - Gudrat Hasanguliyev

5. Great Revival Party - Fazil Mustafa

6. Democratic Reforms Party - Asim Mollazade

7. Democratic Enlightenment Party of Azerbaijan - Elshan Musayev

8. National Front Party - Chairman Razi Nurullayev

9. National Independence Party of Azerbaijan - Arzukhan Alizade

10. Great Azerbaijan Party - Elshad Musayev

11. Law and Justice Party - Ali Insanov

12. Unity Party - Tahir Karimli

13. Umid Party - Igbal Aghazade

14. National Revival Movement Party - Faraj Guliyev;" reads the statement.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 in the traumatology department, 2 in the neurosurgery department, and 1 in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel