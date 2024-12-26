Kazakhstan's PM signs condolence book at Azerbaijani Embassy in Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Oljas Bektenov, signed the condolence book at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Astana following the tragic crash of an Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by AZAL near the Aktau airport, Trend reports via the Prime Minister's press service.

"In this difficult moment, on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan and myself, I express my deepest condolences to the families, relatives, and loved ones of the victims. Sharing the pain of the loss, I wish a swift recovery to those affected by the crash and patience and strength to the Azerbaijani people. We will provide the fraternal Azerbaijan with the necessary assistance and full support," Bektenov wrote.

Earlier, Olzhas Bektenov extended his condolences to the families of the deceased Kazakh citizens and instructed that full support be provided to the affected citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. Assistance is being offered to the families of the deceased passengers who have arrived in Aktau.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 in the traumatology department, 2 in the neurosurgery department, and 1 in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.

