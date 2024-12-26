Black boxes of crashed plane in Aktau to be studied after arrival of experts - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Experts will arrive in Kazakhstan tomorrow to decode the data from the black boxes of the aircraft that crashed in Aktau, the country's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev said at a briefing in Aktau today, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

"There is a standard algorithm and procedures followed by all countries. Currently, the process of collecting fragments and components is underway. Experts, including representatives from the aircraft's manufacturer country—Brazil—and the airline, will arrive tomorrow. Once they arrive, a decision will be made on how to conduct the data decoding. This is the established procedure," he explained.

The vice minister clarified that an investigation commission is first formed to examine the aviation accident. Namely, this commission makes decisions on handling the black boxes based on all available data and circumstances.

The tragedy occurred on December 25, when an Embraer 190 plane operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer 190 was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

In the aftermath of the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, eight are from Russia, and three are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are being treated in intensive care, 13 in the trauma ward, two in the neurosurgery ward, and one in the surgical ward. They are under the care of experienced doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as specialists sent from Azerbaijan and Russia. All patients have received prompt and specialized medical and psychological support.

The crash claimed the lives of both pilots and a flight attendant. Two other crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

