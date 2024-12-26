Montenegrin Parliamentary Speaker extends condolences to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Speaker of the Parliament of Montenegro Andrija Mandić, has sent a letter of condolences to Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Parliament's Public Relations Department.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic plane crash that occurred yesterday, claiming the lives of dozens of people. In these difficult times, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you, the families of the victims, and the people of Azerbaijan on behalf of the Parliament of Montenegro and on my own," the letter reads.

The Speaker of Parliament expresses profound shock at the catastrophic event and extends wishes for a swift recuperation to the individuals affected by the incident.

To note, on December 25, an "Embraer 190" aircraft operated by "Azerbaijan Airlines," on flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, was diverted to Aktau for an emergency landing and subsequently crashed near Aktau. The report indicated a total of 67 individuals present, comprising 62 passengers and a contingent of 5 crew personnel. Preliminary assessments suggest that a cohort of 32 individuals has emerged unscathed, albeit with several presenting in a state of critical distress.

