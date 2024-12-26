UAE's VP, Minister of Presidential Affairs offers condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in response to the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane in Kazakhstan, which resulted in both fatalities and injuries, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President.

We were deeply saddened by the news of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in Kazakhstan, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries.

In light of this tragic event, we extend our heartfelt condolences to you and wish a swift recovery to those injured," the letter reads.