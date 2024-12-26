Azerbaijan Army observes minute of silence in honor of aircraft crash victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan Army has observed a minute of silence in honor of victims of the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer 190 passenger aircraft, which had been en route on the Baku-Grozny flight, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The ministry reiterated that, pursuant to a directive promulgated by the President of Azerbaijan, December 26, 2024, has been designated as a Day of Mourning nationwide to honor the victims of the crash.

"The memory of the passengers and crew members who tragically lost their lives in the crash was honored at 12:00 (GMT +4)," added the ministry.

The tragedy occurred on December 25, when an Embraer 190 plane operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer 190 was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

In the aftermath of the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, eight are from Russia, and three are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are being treated in intensive care, 13 in the trauma ward, two in the neurosurgery ward, and one in the surgical ward. They are under the care of experienced doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as specialists sent from Azerbaijan and Russia. All patients have received prompt and specialized medical and psychological support.

The crash claimed the lives of both pilots and a flight attendant. Two other crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

