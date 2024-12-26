Azerbaijan brings home those injured in AZAL plane crash near Aktau (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijani citizens injured in the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft near Aktau have returned to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On December 25, the AZAL Embraer 190, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

There were 67 people on board the aircraft, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

Following the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Of those, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, 8 are from Russia, and 3 are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual is still unknown.

Among the injured, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 in the trauma department, 2 in neurosurgery, and 1 in surgery. They are under the care of doctors from Kazakhstan, along with medical teams from Azerbaijan and Russia. All have received prompt medical and psychological assistance.

Both pilots and a flight attendant lost their lives in the crash, while two crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a national day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

Will be updated