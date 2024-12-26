Chief advisor of government of Bangladesh sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Chief Advisor of the Government of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus has sent a letter of condolences to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding the crash of a passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines near the Kazakh city of Aktau, Trend reports.

"The people of Bangladesh and I are deeply shocked to hear reports of a passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines that crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of lives resulting from this plane crash. I offer my prayers for the departed souls of the victims and extend my heartfelt condolences to their grieving families. Additionally, I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured.

Please know that in this moment of grief, we stand firmly in solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan, and our thoughts are with the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.