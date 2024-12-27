“AzInTelecom” LLC obtained PCI DSS certification

“AzInTelecom” LLC has acquired the "PCI DSS Certificate of Compliance," which sets global standards for cloud services in the payment ecosystem.

The company has become the first cloud provider in the CIS region to achieve version 4.0.1 of the PCI DSS certification. This milestone confirms that AzInTelecom’s Baku Main Data Center meets the required standards for delivering secure cloud services to financial institutions. With this achievement, AzInTelecom now holds PCI DSS compliance certifications for both cloud services and hosting solutions, ensuring its offerings align with global security standards. Financial institutions can now confidently utilize AzInTelecom’s cloud services, assured that they meet the highest standards of security and compliance.

To achieve the certification, an initial assessment was conducted by the authorized firm “Quality Veritas” in Azerbaijan, followed by an audit performed by independent auditors. Following the audit's conclusion, compliance was successfully verified, and “AzInTelecom” LLC was formally granted the "PCI DSS Certificate of Compliance."

It should be nored that, PCI DSS standard was established in 2006 by the PCI SSC (Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council), an organization formed by global payment brands such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB. The primary goal of this standard is to protect payment card data and enhance the security of payment transactions.

Currently, “AzInTelecom” LLC provides cloud services to nearly 250 organizations through its two advanced data centers.