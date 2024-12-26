Kazakhstan to allow Azerbaijani, Russian law enforcers to probe plane crash in Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan and Russia will be allowed to investigate the plane crash in Aktau, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev told reporters, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

“Law enforcement agencies of Russia and Azerbaijan will not be allowed to participate in the criminal investigation, but they will be allowed to investigate the aircraft accident,” he said.

The tragedy occurred on December 25, when an Embraer 190 plane operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer 190 was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

In the aftermath of the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, eight are from Russia, and three are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are being treated in intensive care, 13 in the trauma ward, two in the neurosurgery ward, and one in the surgical ward. They are under the care of experienced doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as specialists sent from Azerbaijan and Russia. All patients have received prompt and specialized medical and psychological support.

The crash claimed the lives of both pilots and a flight attendant. Two other crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.