Emirati Air Arabia to launch direct flights from Tashkent to Ras Al Khaimah

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 27. Emirati Air Arabia will begin direct flights from Tashkent to Ras Al Khaimah starting December 27 as part of its winter season schedule, Uzbekistan Airports management told Trend.

The flight operations will be conducted on a weekly basis, specifically on Fridays, utilizing Airbus A320 airframes for optimal performance and efficiency. This represents the tertiary emirate within the operational purview of the airline's service network.

Air Arabia, a budget airline based in Sharjah (UAE), facilitates air travel from Sharjah and Alexandria, in addition to four Moroccan airports, to a diverse array of destinations spanning the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the CIS region.

