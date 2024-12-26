Head of Russia's Dagestan expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Sergey Melikov has sent a letter of condolences to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the crash of an AZAL airline passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On behalf of all Dagestanis and myself, I express my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished in the crash of the AZAL passenger plane that was flying from Baku to Grozny.

We sincerely share in your grief and mourn together with you.

Wishing a swift recovery to all the injured," the letter reads.