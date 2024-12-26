Azerbaijan's Central Bank names business loan portfolio structure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijani banks’ loan portfolio surged to 14.7 billion manat ($8.6 billion) from January through November 2024, with substantial enterprises capturing the predominant portion of over 8.3 billion manat ($4.8 billion), equating to 56.2 percent.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) shows that the aggregate business loan portfolio is quantified at 1.8 billion manat ($1 billion), representing 12.4 percent, predominantly driven by medium-sized enterprises.

On that account, small businesses got a slice of the pie amounting to 1.5 billion manat ($882.3 million), which is 10.4 percent of the loan portfolio, while microenterprises raked in 3.1 billion manat ($1.8 billion), or 20.9 percent of the total.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel