President of Serbian Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President of the Serbian Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

Honorable President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dear friend,

Allow me to express my most sincere expressions of sadness and sorrow on the occasion of the tragic plane crash that occurred to the Azerbaijani plane that crashed in Kazakhstan.

Lost lives are always the most irreplaceable asset, and our deep condolences is being expressed to the families that lost their dearest ones.

To those who suffered injuries, I wish a speed and full recovery.

Honorable President, Your Excellency,

Allow me to reiterate expressions of deep sympathies towards your people, and I wish you wisdom and togetherness in those challenging times," the letter reads.