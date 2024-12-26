Seven plane crash victims near Aktau identified - Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The bodies of seven victims of the crash of a passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near Aktau have been identified, Trend reports via the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

As previously indicated, the bodies of 38 individuals were recovered and subsequently transported to the forensic medical examination facility for further analysis. Included in this cohort are six nationals from Kazakhstan, alongside three personnel from the operational crew.

Experts continue to work with the “black box” found at the scene of the tragedy. To ensure the investigation and liquidation of the consequences, a round-the-clock duty has been organized.

The operation involves 306 people, 101 units of equipment, two aircraft, and six canine units, the information says.

Psychologists of the Center for Disaster Medicine continue to assist relatives of the victims arriving in Aktau. The hotline and emergency psychological assistance have already received 1,032 calls.

To note, on December 25, an "Embraer 190" aircraft operated by "Azerbaijan Airlines," on flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, was diverted to Aktau for an emergency landing and subsequently crashed near Aktau. The report indicated a total of 67 individuals present, comprising 62 passengers and a contingent of 5 crew personnel. Preliminary assessments suggest that a cohort of 32 individuals has emerged unscathed, albeit with several presenting in a state of critical distress.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel