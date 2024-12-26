Pakistan PM sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over the crash of the Baku-Grozny AZAL plane near Aktau, Trend reports.

"Excellency and my Dear Brother,

On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, as well as on my own behalf, I extend our deepest condolences to you and to our brothers and sisters in Azerbaijan, on the tragic air crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on 25 December, 2024.

The news of this sad incident that resulted in the loss of precious lives, has been received with great sorrow by the people of Pakistan. We stand in solidarity with Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan, at this time of grief.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and we pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured. I am confident that the resilience and unity of the brave people of Azerbaijan will help the nation overcome this difficult time.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.