Uzbekistan set to join Eurasian Development Bank in 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Uzbekistan plans to join the Eurasian Development Bank in 2025, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced, Trend reports.

The president made the statement during his speech at the latest meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg.

"To establish reliable financial sources for advancing joint projects, we plan to complete the necessary procedures and join the Eurasian Development Bank early next year," he said.

Additionally, to encourage more active business involvement and create favorable conditions for strengthening business ties, Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed holding a meeting of the EAEU Business Council in Tashkent in April 2025.