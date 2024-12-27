Azerbaijani Central Bank sheds light on approved requirements for open banking

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The requirements for network channels used between payment service providers when rendering intermediary services for conducting payment transactions and account information services have been approved by a decision of the Board of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) dated December 10 No 49/3 to apply an open banking approach, a source in the CBA told Trend.

According to Article 62.7 of the law "On payment services and payment systems," the CBA has been given the power to set rules that will make sure that the network channels used by operators, payment system participants, and payment service providers work in a way that is consistent, safe, and dependable. This will allow the open banking approach to be used in financial markets.

The requirements cover services supported by the access interface to payment accounts, the activities of interface participants, and interface use cases. Examples of use cases include payment account information, brokerage services for payment transactions, and open informational services.

"The adopted requirements will help create new services and products in the country's financial markets, the growth of digital banking and financial technology services, the creation of more modern "client-bank" relationships, and the upkeep of a regulatory environment among regulatory bodies," the source explained.

