Seven more injured Azerbaijani citizens transferred to medical facility after plane crash (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Seven more Azerbaijani citizens injured in the crash of an Embraer 190 passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny were transferred to “Yeni Klinika” medical facility, Trend reports.

The injured, who suffered minor injuries, were flown to Baku on a special AZAL flight.

Earlier, the bodies of four individuals who died in the crash, along with seven injured Azerbaijani citizens, were transported from Aktau to Baku on Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243.

Additionally, a few hours earlier, seven critically injured Azerbaijani citizens were flown to Baku on a special aircraft provided by the Ministry of Emergency Situations. A dedicated medical team accompanied the injured on the flight. They have also been admitted to “Yeni Klinika” for treatment.

An Embraer 190 passenger plane operating the Baku-Grozny route crashed on December 25, three kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The plane had 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

Following the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them were 15 Azerbaijani citizens, 8 Russian nationals, and 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual has not yet been confirmed.