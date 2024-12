BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The bodies of four Azerbaijani citizens who died in the plane crash will be transported to Baku, Major General Adil Abdullaev, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, told journalists at the Baku Airport, Trend reports.

He made the remark following the arrival of an aircraft with Azerbaijani citizens injured in the crash of an Embraer 190 plane near Aktau.

Will be updated