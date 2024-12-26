President of Guinea-Bissau sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, has sent a letter of condolences to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding the deaths resulting from the crash of a passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, Trend reports.

"It is with great sadness that, I learned about the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane on December 25, resulting in the tragic loss of many lives.

In this time of mourning, I would like, on behalf of the people of Guinea-Bissau and in my own name, to express to Your Excellency, as well as to the people of Azerbaijan, my sincere condolences and sentiments of sympathy.

Please accept, Your Excellency and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.