Embassy of Italy in Baku lowers national flag to mourn AZAL plane crash victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Italian Embassy in Baku has lowered its flag following a tragic AZAL plane crash in Kazakhstan's Aktau, Trend reports.

"Flags at half-mast at the Embassy of Italy in Baku in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the tragic flight accident and with their families," the Embassy's post on X reads.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by AZAL, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The flight carried 67 people, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

Following the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 were citizens of Azerbaijan, 8 of Russia, and 3 of Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are being treated in intensive care, 13 in the trauma department, 2 in neurosurgery, and 1 in the surgical ward. They are under the care of experienced doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as specialists sent from Azerbaijan and Russia, and have received prompt medical and psychological support.

Both pilots and a flight attendant were killed in the crash, while two other crew members survived.

Azerbaijan declared December 26 a national day of mourning.