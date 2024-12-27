Life insurance premiums rise in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Life insurance premiums in Azerbaijan reached 79.3 million manat from January to November 2024, reflecting a 7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

The increase amounts to an additional 5.2 million manat year-on-year.

During the same period, non-life insurance premiums in the country totaled 230.3 million manat, marking a 4 percent rise, or an increase of 8.8 million manat, from the previous year.

Notably, life insurance payouts rose significantly, increasing by 21.8 percent to reach 4.2 million manat. Meanwhile, payouts for non-life insurance surged by 27.3 percent, totaling 121.7 million manat.

