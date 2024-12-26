Governor of Russian Astrakhan region sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation Igor Babushkin has sent a letter of condolences to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Russia's Grozny that crashed near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich!

I am deeply saddened by the news of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, which was en route from Baku to Grozny.

On behalf of all the residents of the Astrakhan oblast and myself, please accept our condolences regarding the tragic consequences of the plane crash, and our wishes for speedy recovery to the injured.

Our sympathies are with you," the letter reads.