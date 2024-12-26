Kazakhstan's embassy in Baku downs its flag due to mourning day in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Kazakhstan's embassy in Baku has lowered its flag due to the day of mourning declared following the crash of a passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines near Aktau, Trend reports.

Among the casualties, six individuals of Kazakh nationality perished in an aviation incident in proximity to Aktau.

The competent authorities of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are jointly working to identify the causes of the accident and provide all necessary assistance. Yesterday Kazakhstan demonstrated a remarkable example of solidarity: rescuers and medics worked promptly, state structures acted in a coordinated manner, and citizens donated blood and carried flowers to the Azerbaijani foreign missions in Astana and Aktau.

To note, on December 25, an "Embraer 190" aircraft operated by "Azerbaijan Airlines," on flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, was diverted to Aktau for an emergency landing and subsequently crashed near Aktau. The report indicated a total of 67 individuals present, comprising 62 passengers and a contingent of 5 crew personnel. Preliminary assessments suggest that a cohort of 32 individuals has emerged unscathed, albeit with several presenting in a state of critical distress.

