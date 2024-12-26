Moment of silence held in Azerbaijan's Beylagan to honor plane crash victims (VIDEO)

BEYLAGAN, Azerbaijan, December 26. A moment of silence was observed in Azerbaijan's Beylagan city on December 26 at 12:00 (GMT+4), as well as throughout the nation, in memory of those who lost their lives in the crash of an aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Trend reports.

Reportedly, traffic and pedestrian movement were halted, and state flags were lowered in observance.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 - of the Russian Federation, and 3 - of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 - in the traumatology department, 2 - in the neurosurgery department, and 1 - in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel