Kazakh people mourn victims of jet crash before Azerbaijani Consulate in Aktau (PHOTO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 26. The memory of the victims of the plane crash belonging to AZAL was honored in front of the Azerbaijani Consulate in Aktau, Trend reports.

The relevant footage was shared in the Akimat of the Mangistau region.

"The representatives of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, various spheres, public figures, youth, and residents of Aktau continue to come to the building of the consulate to share the grief of the brotherly people. Akim of Aktau city Abilkair Baipakov, left a note in the book of condolences, expressing words of support to the Azerbaijani people. The leaders of the region expressed condolences to the loved ones of the victims, wished the Azerbaijani people fortitude, and supported them in this tragic bereavement,” the information notes.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 - of the Russian Federation, and 3 - of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 - in the traumatology department, 2 - in the neurosurgery department, and 1 - in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.