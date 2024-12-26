Kyrgyz PM extends condolences over tragic air crash near Aktau

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 26. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, has expressed his condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, following the tragic plane crash near the Kazakh city of Aktau, Trend reports via the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

Kasymaliev visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bishkek, where he then signed the condolence book set up in honor of the victims of the crash.

"On behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and personally, I express my deepest condolences for the loss of Azerbaijani citizens. I sincerely mourn with the families of the victims and wish a swift recovery to all those injured," the minister wrote.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 - of the Russian Federation, and 3 - of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 - in the traumatology department, 2 - in the neurosurgery department, and 1 - in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.