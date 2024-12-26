AZAL puts up Baku airport memorial after Aktau plane tragedy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. A commemorative stand has been installed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku due to the numerous deaths caused by the accident of the AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) plane near Aktau, Trend reports via the AZAL statement.

"We will never forget the beloved people we lost in the crash of the "Embraer-190" aircraft. This loss left a deep wound in the heart of an entire community. It reminds us to be more compassionate and connected to one another.

This is why the memorial stand installed at the southern entrance of Terminal 2 at Baku Airport carries such profound meaning. The stand is open to everyone, inviting visitors to share their prayers, memories, and respects from their hearts.

May the souls of those who tragically lost their lives rest in peace, and may their memory live on forever," the statement reads.

The tragedy occurred on December 25, when an Embraer 190 plane operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer 190 was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

In the aftermath of the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, eight are from Russia, and three are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are being treated in intensive care, 13 in the trauma ward, two in the neurosurgery ward, and one in the surgical ward. They are under the care of experienced doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as specialists sent from Azerbaijan and Russia. All patients have received prompt and specialized medical and psychological support.

The crash claimed the lives of both pilots and a flight attendant. Two other crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

