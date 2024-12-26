Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 26

Iran Materials 26 December 2024 11:54 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory compared to December 25.

As for CBI, $1 equals 569,026 rials, and one euro is 593,789 rials, while on December 25, one euro was 588,508.

Currency

Rial on December 26

Rial on December 25

1 US dollar

USD

569,026

566,501

1 British pound

GBP

717,059

709,560

1 Swiss franc

CHF

638,940

628,792

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,643

50,937

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,157

49,798

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,461

78,870

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,724

6,652

1 UAE dirham

AED

154,942

154,255

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,846,191

1,837,799

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

204,563

203,756

100 Japanese yens

JPY

362,173

360,169

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,098

72,945

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,479,073

1,471,373

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

397,226

393,851

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

321,368

319,338

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,536

30,317

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,308

16,073

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,709

5,565

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,326

155,632

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,513

43,305

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

355,120

352,838

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,740

151,067

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,513,367

1,506,652

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

420,324

416,248

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

476,314

474,597

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,319

19,308

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

271

270

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

420,083

415,545

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,115

115,571

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,973

77,662

100 Thai baht

THB

1,670,545

1,659,432

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

126,818

126,238

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

390,436

388,450

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

702,575

799,014

1 euro

EUR

593,789

588,508

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,981

108,770

1 Georgian lari

GEL

203,038

202,042

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,220

34,953

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,114

8,070

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,014

173,246

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

334,722

333,237

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

971,457

968,089

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,099

51,816

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,217

161,501

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

11,036

10,984

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 691,911 rials and $1 costs 663,056 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 673,065 rials, and the price of $1 totals 644,996 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 790,000–793,000 rials, while one euro is about 822,000–825,000 rials.

