Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory compared to December 25.

As for CBI, $1 equals 569,026 rials, and one euro is 593,789 rials, while on December 25, one euro was 588,508.

Currency Rial on December 26 Rial on December 25 1 US dollar USD 569,026 566,501 1 British pound GBP 717,059 709,560 1 Swiss franc CHF 638,940 628,792 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,643 50,937 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,157 49,798 1 Danish krone DKK 79,461 78,870 1 Indian rupee INR 6,724 6,652 1 UAE dirham AED 154,942 154,255 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,846,191 1,837,799 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 204,563 203,756 100 Japanese yens JPY 362,173 360,169 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,098 72,945 1 Omani rial OMR 1,479,073 1,471,373 1 Canadian dollar CAD 397,226 393,851 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 321,368 319,338 1 South African rand ZAR 30,536 30,317 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,308 16,073 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,709 5,565 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,326 155,632 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,513 43,305 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 355,120 352,838 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,740 151,067 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,513,367 1,506,652 1 Singapore dollar SGD 420,324 416,248 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 476,314 474,597 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,319 19,308 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 271 270 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 420,083 415,545 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,115 115,571 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,973 77,662 100 Thai baht THB 1,670,545 1,659,432 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 126,818 126,238 1,000 South Korean won KRW 390,436 388,450 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 702,575 799,014 1 euro EUR 593,789 588,508 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,981 108,770 1 Georgian lari GEL 203,038 202,042 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,220 34,953 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,114 8,070 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,014 173,246 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 334,722 333,237 100 Philippine pesos PHP 971,457 968,089 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,099 51,816 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,217 161,501 Venezuelan bolívar VES 11,036 10,984

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 691,911 rials and $1 costs 663,056 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 673,065 rials, and the price of $1 totals 644,996 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 790,000–793,000 rials, while one euro is about 822,000–825,000 rials.

