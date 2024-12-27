President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025,” adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament on December 16, Trend reports.

According to the document, revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025 will amount to 38.3 billion manat ($22.5 billion), expenditures - 41.4 billion manat ($24.3 billion) (including centralized revenues - 37.5 billion manat ($22.05 billion), local revenues - 793.9 million manat ($467 million), centralized expenditures - 40.6 billion manat ($23.8 billion), local expenditures - 799.2 million manat ($470.1 million)).

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on a number of issues related to the application of the above law.

Under the decree, in accordance with the administrative classification, the amount of funds allocated at the level of subdivisions and auxiliary subdivisions of the functional classification has been approved for organizations and activities financed from the state budget and receiving financial assistance.