Kazakhstan opens new consulate building in Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 27. The opening ceremony of the new Consulate Building of the Republic of Kazakhstan took place in the city of Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

It was revealed that on December 18, 2024, during a working trip by the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, Nurlan Nogaev, a solemn ceremony was held to inaugurate the new building of the Kazakhstan Consulate in Turkmenbashi.

Nurlan Nogaev emphasized that the foundation of successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is the dialogue between the leaders of the two countries. He noted that interaction between government agencies and the development of trade and economic ties play a key role in strengthening relations.

The ambassador also highlighted that adherence to common values, shared history, and mutual consideration of interests have become the basis for the strategic nature of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Thus, the opening of the new consulate in Turkmenbashi represents an important step in the development of bilateral relations, strengthening cultural ties, and supporting citizens of both countries.

On October 5, 1992, the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan established diplomatic relations. Since June 20, 2024, the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan has been Nurlan Askadovich Nogaev.

