President of Uzbekistan arrives in St. Petersburg

Photo: Official web-site of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in the Russian Federation on a working visit, Trend reports.

The high-ranking guest was met at Pulkovo International Airport by St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov and other officials.

Upon arrival, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, accompanied by the governor, took a walk along St. Isaac's Square.

As part of his stay in St. Petersburg on December 25-26, the leader of Uzbekistan will take part in an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state and the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as an observer.