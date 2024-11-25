Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 25, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 46 currencies increased in price compared to November 24.
As for CBI, $1 equals 461,149 rials and one euro is 479,447 rials, while on November 24, one euro was 476,436 rials.
|
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 551,936 rials and $1 costs 530,871 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 536,902 rials, and the price of $1 totals 516,411 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 683,000–686,000 rials, while one euro is about 716,000–719,000 rials.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel