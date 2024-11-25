Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 25, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 46 currencies increased in price compared to November 24.

As for CBI, $1 equals 461,149 rials and one euro is 479,447 rials, while on November 24, one euro was 476,436 rials.

Currency Rial on November 25 Rial on November 24 1 US dollar USD 461,149 458,192 1 British pound GBP 578,376 573,440 1 Swiss franc CHF 515,900 512,125 1 Swedish króna SEK 41,783 41,388 1 Norwegian krone NOK 41,644 41,255 1 Danish krone DKK 64,416 63,882 1 Indian rupee INR 5,462 5,425 1 UAE dirham AED 125,568 124,763 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,494,764 1,487,788 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 166,067 164,817 100 Japanese yens JPY 297,928 296,115 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 59,240 58,861 1 Omani rial OMR 1,198,109 1,190,160 1 Canadian dollar CAD 329,719 327,576 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 269,108 266,904 1 South African rand ZAR 25,465 25,300 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,348 13,263 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,465 4,433 1 Qatari riyal QAR 126,689 125,877 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 35,195 34,941 1 Syrian pound SYP 35 35 1 Australian dollar AUD 299,643 297,521 1 Saudi riyal SAR 122,973 122,185 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,226,460 1,218,596 1 Singapore dollar SGD 342,488 339,708 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 384,392 383,488 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 15,832 15,738 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 220 218 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 341,203 338,900 1 Libyan dinar LYD 94,432 93,892 1 Chinese yuan CNY 63,647 63,240 100 Thai baths THB 1,338,533 1,326,723 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 103,215 102,578 1,000 South Korean won KRW 328,757 325,961 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 650,422 646,251 1 euro EUR 479,447 476,436 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 92,417 92,015 1 Georgian lari GEL 168,401 167,287 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 28,981 28,761 1 Afghan afghani AFN 6,771 6,721 1 Belarus ruble BYN 140,809 140,119 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 271,264 269,525 100 Philippine pesos PHP 782,051 776,935 1 Tajik somoni TJS 43,222 42,990 1 Turkmen manat TMT 131,757 130,648 Venezuela bolivarı VES 9,905 9,903

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 551,936 rials and $1 costs 530,871 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 536,902 rials, and the price of $1 totals 516,411 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 683,000–686,000 rials, while one euro is about 716,000–719,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel