Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 25

Business Materials 25 November 2024 10:42 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 25, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 46 currencies increased in price compared to November 24.

As for CBI, $1 equals 461,149 rials and one euro is 479,447 rials, while on November 24, one euro was 476,436 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 25

Rial on November 24

1 US dollar

USD

461,149

458,192

1 British pound

GBP

578,376

573,440

1 Swiss franc

CHF

515,900

512,125

1 Swedish króna

SEK

41,783

41,388

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

41,644

41,255

1 Danish krone

DKK

64,416

63,882

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,462

5,425

1 UAE dirham

AED

125,568

124,763

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,494,764

1,487,788

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

166,067

164,817

100 Japanese yens

JPY

297,928

296,115

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

59,240

58,861

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,198,109

1,190,160

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

329,719

327,576

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

269,108

266,904

1 South African rand

ZAR

25,465

25,300

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,348

13,263

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,465

4,433

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

126,689

125,877

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

35,195

34,941

1 Syrian pound

SYP

35

35

1 Australian dollar

AUD

299,643

297,521

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

122,973

122,185

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,226,460

1,218,596

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

342,488

339,708

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

384,392

383,488

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

15,832

15,738

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

220

218

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

341,203

338,900

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

94,432

93,892

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

63,647

63,240

100 Thai baths

THB

1,338,533

1,326,723

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

103,215

102,578

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

328,757

325,961

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

650,422

646,251

1 euro

EUR

479,447

476,436

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

92,417

92,015

1 Georgian lari

GEL

168,401

167,287

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

28,981

28,761

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

6,771

6,721

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

140,809

140,119

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

271,264

269,525

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

782,051

776,935

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

43,222

42,990

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

131,757

130,648

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

9,905

9,903

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 551,936 rials and $1 costs 530,871 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 536,902 rials, and the price of $1 totals 516,411 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 683,000–686,000 rials, while one euro is about 716,000–719,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more