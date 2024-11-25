Azerbaijani, Iranian special forces holding joint tactical exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Araz-2024 joint tactical exercise involving the special forces of the Azerbaijan Army's Land Forces and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (SEPAH) Ground Forces is being held near the settlement of Aslanduz in the Ardabil province of Iran, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"Prior to the exercise, a command-staff meeting was held with the participation of senior members of the delegations from both countries, during which the sequence of the stages and episodes of the exercise was determined and safety regulations were communicated.

Following that, the opening ceremony of the Araz-2024 joint tactical exercise was held. After the ceremony, the military personnel got acquainted with the area where the exercise to be held," the ministry said.

