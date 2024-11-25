Azerbaijan announces central bank's main monetary policy goal for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The main goal of the monetary policy of Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) in 2025 is to maintain inflation within the target range, the chairman of the CBA Taleh Kazimov said during the discussion of the state budget for 2025 in the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

He noted that it creates favorable conditions for economic activity.

Kazimov added that next year inflation is projected at 5.8 percent.

