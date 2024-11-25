Loan portfolio of Azerbaijan's banking sector enjoys hefty growth - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The loan portfolio of Azerbaijan's banking sector has grown by 16.8 percent in ten months, including business loans by 15.9 percent, and the share of business loans exceeds 54 percent of the total portfolio, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during the discussion of the state budget for 2025 at the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, the banking sector is stable and sustainable; this year, particular emphasis is placed on enhancing financial accessibility for the populace and entrepreneurs.

Kazimov observed that modifications to the Tax Code concerning tax advantages on income from deposits have resulted in a rise in the number of depositors with modest savings in the national currency since the onset of this year.

“Thus, the number of depositors with deposits in national currency up to 30,000 manat ($17,647) increased by 36 percent in the first nine months of this year. The share of deposits in national currency with a term of more than one year increased from 48.8 percent to 56 percent as a result of these benefits.

The monetary policy reforms had a positive impact on the banking sector. In the first nine months of this year, the volume of people's deposits in banks increased by 10 percent, exceeding 13.8 billion manat ($8.1 billion). This is a historical record,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel