Uzbekistan, Yandex view nuts and bolts of projects in AI arena

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 26. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies and Yandex discussed the implementation of projects in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), Trend reports.

At a meeting, Yandex Global CEO Daniil Shuleyko and Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov reviewed the issue.

The meeting discussed priorities for strategic cooperation between the Ministry and Yandex, the development of innovations in the field of digital technologies, and practical projects in this area.

During the meeting, both sides noted the promising initiatives aimed at fostering Uzbekistan's digital transformation. These included integrating AI into government management, automating public services, and establishing partnerships with local IT companies.

They also discussed ways to optimize data exchange processes and enhance service efficiency using Yandex technologies and innovations.

Both parties made proposals for equipping young professionals with advanced IT knowledge and skills to enhance their competitiveness in the global market. Joint projects in programming, AI, and data analysis were identified as priority areas for collaboration.

Meanwhile, Yandex Uzbekistan plans to open an office in Tashkent to expand its business in the country.

The new office will become a platform for accelerating the launch of new products and expanding existing services. The company also intends to launch an IT internship program for young developers from Uzbekistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel