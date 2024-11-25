Manufacturing value of petroleum products goes to next level in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The total manufacturing value of petroleum products from January through October 2024 in Azerbaijan hit the jackpot at 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion), marking a 2.6 percent increase compared to the same stretch in 2023.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistic Committee showed that the manufacturing of fuel oil from petroleum products grew by 5.1 times: lubricating oils - 13.3 percent, white oil - 11.1 percent, petroleum bitumen - 2.7 percent, motor gasoline - 0.7 percent, while petroleum coke decreased by 11.1 percent.

The table below details the production of petroleum products in Azerbaijan from January through October 2024:

Petroleum products​ Manufacturing volume Year-on-year change, % Finished product stocks as of November 1, 2024 Motor gasoline 1.2 million tons - 0.2 57,400 tons Kerosene 554,800 tons +11.1 52,300 tons Gasoils (diesel fuel) 1.96 million tons + 1.7 163,200 tons Fuel oil 26,900 tons + 5.1 times 1,000 tons Lubricant oil 56,300 tons + 13.3 7,000 tons Liquefied gas 166,300 tons - 16 - Petroleum coke; oil bitumen and other groups of petroleum products 948,600 tons 0.8 35,500 tons including: oil bitumen 236,900 tons 2.7 12,300 tons petroleum coke 173,800 tons - 11.1 22,200 tons

To note, Azerbaijan produced 2.31 million tons of diesel fuel (12.3 percent growth), 1.46 million tons of motor gasoline (+13.4 percent), 594,400 tons of jet fuel (+4.1 percent), 231,600 tons of petroleum coke (+10 percent), and 59,100 tons of lubricating oils (+31.6 percent) in 2023.

