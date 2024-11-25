Kyrgyz, Austrian presidents discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 25. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, Trend reports.

Zhaparov met with Van der Bellen in Vienna as part of his official visit to Austria. The two leaders held a one-on-one meeting, during which they discussed key issues on the bilateral and international agenda, with a focus on enhancing political cooperation and strengthening ties between the two countries.

President Van der Bellen emphasized the importance of maintaining a steady dialogue between Austria and Kyrgyzstan to build mutual trust and foster joint initiatives.

In turn, President Zhaparov expressed his appreciation for the invitation to visit Austria, noting that this marked the first official visit in nine years, a milestone in advancing Kyrgyz-Austrian relations.

He highlighted the significant potential for expanding collaboration and affirmed Kyrgyzstan's readiness to engage in active partnership.

The presidents expressed optimism that the talks would lead to new opportunities for joint projects across various sectors.