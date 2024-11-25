Russia's Putin to arrive in Kazakhstan for state visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will make a state visit to Kazakhstan on November 27 at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, high-level negotiations will take place, and the heads of state will also participate in a video conference in the framework of the 20th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

The next day, on November 28, a session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is expected to take place under the chairmanship of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The delegations of the participating countries will discuss relevant issues of regional and international security. A number of documents will be adopted following the meeting.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a regional international organization in the field of collective security involving several post-Soviet states. The proclaimed goals are: "strengthening peace, international and regional security and stability, and protecting the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of member states on a collective basis, with priority given to political means for achieving these goals."