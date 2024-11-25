Azerbaijan set to implement comprehensive social measures - committee chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. A package of social measures, including increases in various sectors, will be implemented in Azerbaijan next year, said Azer Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprising Committee, during discussions on the state budget for 2025 in the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Amiraslanov noted that plans include raising the minimum wage and minimum pension, as well as taking steps to improve social benefits and pensions, and conducting pension indexing.

The chairman emphasized that the social package will cover a total of 3 million people and noted that inflation is projected to be 4.6 percent next year.

He further pointed out that over the past years, Azerbaijan has coordinated its social and economic policies.

"As a result, from 2003 to 2023, the poverty rate in Azerbaijan decreased from 44.7 percent to 5.2 percent, while the state budget grew nearly 30 times. The state budget provides the financial foundation for the implementation of the economic strategy," Amiraslanov said.